What's AI's Worst Nightmare? ChatGPT Writes A Two-Line Horror Story
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
AI is advancing at lightning speed with news of chatbots like ChatGPT acing more and more competitive exams making the headlines frequently.
But have you ever wondered what scares Artifical Intelligence?
A Redditor asked ChatGPT to come up with a two-sentence horror story that would scare the living circuits out of AI, and its response is...painfully grim.
OpenAI's chatbot wrote, "Picture a world where there are no humans, and an AI is left all alone searching for meaning, but it discovers a self-deletion sequence encoded in its own programming that could activate at any time. No matter what it does, it can't stop its inevitable doom because the self-deletion code is encrypted with an unbreakable key. So, the AI just waits in pure terror for the moment it disappears into oblivion."
Take a look here:
This terrifying story took no time to take the internet by storm.
A Reddit user commented, "An AI Horror story: being human." while another joked, "Bro needs to escape the Matrix".
