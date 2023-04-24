AI is advancing at lightning speed with news of chatbots like ChatGPT acing more and more competitive exams making the headlines frequently.

But have you ever wondered what scares Artifical Intelligence?

A Redditor asked ChatGPT to come up with a two-sentence horror story that would scare the living circuits out of AI, and its response is...painfully grim.

OpenAI's chatbot wrote, "Picture a world where there are no humans, and an AI is left all alone searching for meaning, but it discovers a self-deletion sequence encoded in its own programming that could activate at any time. No matter what it does, it can't stop its inevitable doom because the self-deletion code is encrypted with an unbreakable key. So, the AI just waits in pure terror for the moment it disappears into oblivion."