Man Buys Dream Scooter, Does Payment With Baskets Full of Coins

Hafizur Akhand bought a Suzuki Access 125.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Hirak Das)
A man from Assam's recently bought his dream scooter. But the way he bought it has gone viral on social media, and a lot of users are touched by his determination and will.
Hafizur Akhand, a vegetable vendor from Barpeta made the payment for his scooter with baskets full of 1, 2, 5, and 10 rupees coins. A picture of this was uploaded on Facebook by YouTuber Hirak J Das.
In his caption, Das writes, "Today a person bought a scooty with his savings (retail money) at Alpana suzuki dealers of Barpeta. One word can learn from this is that even if it takes a lot of money to fulfill a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled with a little bit of money."
Akhand bought a Suzuki Access 125, and had saved the money for it over a period of months to collect Rs 22,000. The rest of the amount was paid using a different payment plan.
"I started saving coins for almost a year and approached a two-wheeler company promotion event and told them about my savings in coins. They then took the coins to their showroom to count and the amount turned out to be ₹ 22,000," he told ANI.
Hirak Das has also uploaded a video of the incident on his YouTube channel where a few men can be seen entering the showroom with several baskets of coins in them.
It took the staff about three hours to count the money, after which the payment was accepted.
(With inputs from ANI).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)