Watch: UP State Board Topper Prachi Nigam Gets Surprise Make-Over By Influencer

In the video, Anish greets Prachi with a flower at her doorstep, before they go ahead with her make-over. While some viewers might expect the video to conclude with changes in Prachi's appearance, the clip kept viewers in for a surprise.

Towards the end of the video, the "make-over" doesn't really change anything about Prachi, instead it conveys a very important message: "Dear women, don't try to fix something that was never broken."

Several users on Instagram praised Anish's concept behind the video. One user took to the comments section to say, "This is what Quality Content looks like."

"The moment you said I wanted to give her a glow up, I almost got borderline bothered. Only to see the end result. Glad glad glad," wrote another.

