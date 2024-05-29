Watch: UP State Board Topper Prachi Nigam Gets Surprise Make-Over By Influencer

UP state board topper Prachi Nigam gets surprise make-over by influencer Anish Bhagat.
Prachi Nigam, a student from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, made headlines earlier this year, after she topped the Class 10 state board exams by scoring a whopping grade of 98.50 percent. However, despite her accomplishment, Prachi was mercilessly trolled on social media for having facial hair.
But amidst the hurtful remarks, Prachi also gained the support of several netizens who believed that women's worth shouldn't be judged based on their appearance.
One such supporter was social media influencer and musician Anish Bhagat, who decided to give a surprise "make-over" to Prachi.
Sharing a vlog that he made with Prachi at her Mahmudabad home, Anish wrote on Instagram, "I hope this shuts the trolls once and for all. This is for anyone and everyone filled with insecurities and has been waiting for a glow up. You all deserve to treat yourself a little better. Don’t be too hard on yourself."
In the video, Anish greets Prachi with a flower at her doorstep, before they go ahead with her make-over. While some viewers might expect the video to conclude with changes in Prachi's appearance, the clip kept viewers in for a surprise.
Towards the end of the video, the "make-over" doesn't really change anything about Prachi, instead it conveys a very important message: "Dear women, don't try to fix something that was never broken."
Several users on Instagram praised Anish's concept behind the video. One user took to the comments section to say, "This is what Quality Content looks like."
"The moment you said I wanted to give her a glow up, I almost got borderline bothered. Only to see the end result. Glad glad glad," wrote another.
