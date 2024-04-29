Everything Wrong With a Shaving Company's 'Solidarity' With Topper Prachi Nigam

There are many reasons why Bombay Shaving Company's new 'moment marketing' strategy was a shocking misstep. The first is, capitalising on the trolling Prachi Nigam is facing because of her facial hair, eclipsing her recent achievement as a board topper in UP, with a whopping 98.5 per cent, isn't an opportunity to sell products. No matter the claims made by the company promising otherwise; especially with a backhanded concluding line like, "We hope you never get bullied into using our razor."

The ad in its premise read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they'll applaud your A.I.R tomorrow."