Everything Wrong With a Shaving Company's 'Solidarity' With Topper Prachi Nigam

There are many reasons why Bombay Shaving Company's new 'moment marketing' strategy was a shocking misstep.
There are many reasons why Bombay Shaving Company's new 'moment marketing' strategy was a shocking misstep. The first is, capitalising on the trolling Prachi Nigam is facing because of her facial hair, eclipsing her recent achievement as a board topper in UP, with a whopping 98.5 per cent, isn't an opportunity to sell products. No matter the claims made by the company promising otherwise; especially with a backhanded concluding line like, "We hope you never get bullied into using our razor."
The ad in its premise read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they'll applaud your A.I.R tomorrow."
Take a look at the advertisement.
Earlier she was at the receiving end of trolls insisting that she adhere to archaic standards of beauty and now the seeming 'solidarity' from the company has manged to make things worse.
The internet is a chaotic place and with digital marketing being at it's all-time peak and unbelievably competitive, it's not strange that companies would be willing to utilise an opportunity that would grab the most eyeballs. But taking advantage of someone's struggle is uncalled for. Especially if it's done without the consent of the person involved.
People took to social media to clarify the same. One user rightly wrote, "Moment Marketing in the garb of a "message." Can #PrachiNigam ask for a brand endorsement fee for using her name and her struggle in a cleverly designed copy by @BombayShavingCo."
The ad purports to be in good faith yet again confines her to the stereotypical beauty standards by even talking about something that is extremely irrelevant to the context of her being a topper. One user said, "Can this girl please sue Bombay Shaving for using her name and context without her consent?"
The commercialisation of her trolling is the crux of all that is wrong with the ad. The ad itself joins in on the trolling that she received from so many Indians who shared their uncalled-for comments on what grooming looks like.
The fact that the ad itself completely misunderstood the hypocrisy of their support was not lost on many of the internet users. Another user also called their attempt "desperate."
Another response to the tweet was, “Marketing is as cold a business as selling caskets.”
Monopolising someone's struggle going as far as to exploit it and then garbing it as "support" - leaves a bad taste in the mouth. The girl in question in a recent interview with BBC stated, "I wish I didn't top."
“If I had scored just 1-2 marks less, I wouldn’t have gained this social media popularity and wouldn’t have faced such trolling for my appearance.” Speaking openly about the regular taunts she faces in person for her appearance, the teen sighed, “It hurts, but people on social media will say what they want, and there’s no stopping them," she stated.
The fact that the unnecessary and heartless trolling she faced overshadowed some of her biggest achievements in life, so much so, that she wished she hadn't topped highlights how much she does not want the mindless conversation to go on.
The decision by the shaving company to profit from a trolling incident, feigning solidarity in a manner seemingly unrelated to razors, underscores, as one commenter aptly put it, "We failed as a society."