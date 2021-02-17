Watch: Touching Moment of Miss India Runner-up With Her Parents

As an inspiration to many, Manya Singh’s life story has been winning hearts all over the country. Beating all odds, Singh courageously made the choice to compete in the Miss India competition and finished as runner up in the contest.

Singh is the daughter of an auto-driver and has been talking about her struggles in life to make ends meet. She shared her story of working in Pizza Hut to fund her education. Irrespective of this, she shared that she was determined to not let her background be a hindrance in her dreams.