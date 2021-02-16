How an Autowallah’s Daughter Became Miss India Runner-Up

On Wednesday, 10 February, nineteen-year-old Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up. But she just didn’t win the crown, her inspirational story has also won the hearts of many. In this video, she talks about working at Pizza Hut to fund her education, how she convinced her parents of her career choice and more.
Manya has been dreaming about the day since she was born. She was convinced she can’t live an ordinary life and that she wouldn’t let her background come in the way of her big dream. She struggled but never gave up. Even when people around her tried to pull her down, she picked herself up and moved forward because she knew that’s the only way she can achieve what she always believed she was capable of.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined