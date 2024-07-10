Watch: This Actor Nailed the Hook-Step of 'Tauba Tauba' Way Before Vicky Kaushal

advertisement
If you think Vicky Kaushal has nailed the hook-step of 'Tauba Tauba', you're wrong! Actor Sunny Deol perfected the groovy step way before him.
Recently, Sunny took to social media to share an old clip of himself, in which he can be seen performing a choreography which closely resembles Vicky's viral hook-step from the song, 'Tauba Tauba'. Posting it on his Instagram story, the actor jokingly wrote, "When they say you can't dance and then you find out you did it before anyone else did."
Reacting to Sunny's story, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to share the video on Instagram. He wrote, "OMG! He did it first! Sunny Sir! Sunny Deol did it before anyone else."
The video was originally posted by a content creator on Instagram, earlier this week. Since then, it has has gained over 3.3 million views.
Several fans reacted to Sunny's viral video. One of the Instagram users wrote, "This country never appreciates true talent."
"Sunny Deol did it in the 90s itself," wrote another user.
