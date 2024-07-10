Watch: This Actor Nailed the Hook-Step of 'Tauba Tauba' Way Before Vicky Kaushal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: This Actor Nailed the Hook-Step of 'Tauba Tauba' Way Before Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's hook-step from the song 'Tauba Tauba' is going viral on social media.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This actor nailed the hook-step of 'Tauba Tauba' way before Vicky Kaushal.</p></div>
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

If you think Vicky Kaushal has nailed the hook-step of 'Tauba Tauba', you're wrong! Actor Sunny Deol perfected the groovy step way before him.

Recently, Sunny took to social media to share an old clip of himself, in which he can be seen performing a choreography which closely resembles Vicky's viral hook-step from the song, 'Tauba Tauba'. Posting it on his Instagram story, the actor jokingly wrote, "When they say you can't dance and then you find out you did it before anyone else did."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Sunny's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Reacting to Sunny's story, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to share the video on Instagram. He wrote, "OMG! He did it first! Sunny Sir! Sunny Deol did it before anyone else."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Karan's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The video was originally posted by a content creator on Instagram, earlier this week. Since then, it has has gained over 3.3 million views.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Several fans reacted to Sunny's viral video. One of the Instagram users wrote, "This country never appreciates true talent."

"Sunny Deol did it in the 90s itself," wrote another user.

Have a look at the other reactions here:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

