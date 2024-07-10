'Ever So Grateful': Vicky Kaushal On Completing 12 Years in the Film Industry

advertisement
Actor Vicky Kaushal completed 12 years in the Hindi film industry on Wednesday, 10 July. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a heartwarming post on social media with his fans, reflecting upon his journey.
Vicky posted two pictures on his Instagram feed. The first picture was a throwback gold from his auditioning days, wherein he can be seen holding a board, with his name and age written on it. The second frame was from the promotions of his upcoming film Bad Newz, where he can be seen at a movie theatre, surrounded by a sea of fans.
Vicky wrote in the caption of his post, "This day, 12 years apart… nothing is overnight. Ever so grateful for all your love and blessings."
Have a look at it here:
Vicky made his acting debut in 2012 with the comedy drama, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, which was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. He received his first leading role in the 2015 film Masaan, alongside Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi.
Coming back to Bad Newz, the film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk alongside Vicky in key roles. The family drama is directed by Anand Tiwari and will hit the big screens on 19 July.
