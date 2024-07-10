'Ever So Grateful': Vicky Kaushal On Completing 12 Years in the Film Industry

Actor Vicky Kaushal completed 12 years in the Hindi film industry on Wednesday, 10 July. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a heartwarming post on social media with his fans, reflecting upon his journey.

Vicky posted two pictures on his Instagram feed. The first picture was a throwback gold from his auditioning days, wherein he can be seen holding a board, with his name and age written on it. The second frame was from the promotions of his upcoming film Bad Newz, where he can be seen at a movie theatre, surrounded by a sea of fans.