Watch: Mizoram Girl Does Football Tricks in Heels, Wins Hearts

Watch: Mizoram Girl Does Football Tricks in Pencil Heels
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@robertroyte)
India is not short of talented children and teenagers who always end up amazing us with their unique gifts. Adding to this list is Mizoram's Cindy Remruatpuii, a young girl who can do football tricks while wearing pencil heels with the utmost grace.
In a viral video uploaded by Robert Romawiya Royte, the sports minister of Mizoram, it is seen how Cindy is doing these football tricks like an expert. She is seen kicking the ball a couple of times and even rotating it on her heels while balancing it all perfectly.
The video is uploaded alongside the caption, "A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How it's done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether"
Check it out here:
Cindy is a resident of Aizawl city, which is the capital of Mizoram. Her video has received a lot of praises online, and here's how netizens reacted to her gender-defying quality.
Cindy's video is being shared widely, and more and more people are supporting her talent. Kudos to this young girl whose video is a true testament of women in football and their immense talents to anyone who doubted them before.
