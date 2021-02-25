Manipal Hospital Doctors Share 'Pawri' Video, But With a Message

A Pakistani influencer’s #Pawrihorahihai video has been trending across all social media platforms. From Indian brands to the police and celebrities, almost everyone has been coming up with their own versions of 'pawri'.
Jumping on the bandwagon, Manipal Hospitals recently made a video with this trend, but used it to send across an important message. Sharing the video with the hashtag #Saynotopawri, the hospital wrote, ‘The pandemic isn’t over, and it’s no time to pawri. Mask up, and stay safe!’
Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in the country, netizens are applauding this version of the trend
Watch the video here:
Doctors, wearing PPE suits, are seen saying, ‘Ye Manipal Hospital hai, Ye coronavirus hai aur aapko pawri nahi karni hai.’ (This is Manipal Hospitals, this is coronavirus and you should not be partying.)
Many users have shared the video, including actor Lara Dutta Bhupati. The video has over 5 million views on Facebook.
Check out some reactions here:
