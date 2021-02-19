Crude Oil Is Cheaper Yet Petrol Prices on the Rise in India, Why?

(Photo: The Quint)
Over the years, while crude oil prices have decreased to $63 per barrel, petrol prices have been on the rise in India, and is nearing Rs 100/litre in many parts of the country.
The price of LPG gas cylinder has also increased by Rs 50.
Given this, people are bound to ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?
In 22 November 2013, Narendra Modi, who was a BJP leader then, attacked the Manmohan Singh government over rise in LPG and petrol/diesel prices in the country.
Compared to January 2020, the rate of petrol in January 2021 is about 13.6 percent higher, while the price of Brent crude oil has been lower by around 14 percent during this period.
When the Modi government came to power for the first time in June 2014, the price of crude oil was $ 93 per barrel in the global market and so petrol was Rs 71/litre and diesel close to Rs 57/litre.
But seven years later, the price of crude oil has gradually reduced by $ 30 to $ 63 per barrel, yet India has been seeing a continuous rise in the price of petrol/diesel.
There has also been a massive increase in the excise duty on oil prices.
This means there has been a 10-fold increase on tax on diesel and about four-fold on petrol over a period of seven years.
