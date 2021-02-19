Crude Oil Is Cheaper Yet Petrol Prices on the Rise in India, Why?

Over the years, while crude oil prices have decreased to $63 per barrel, petrol prices have been on the rise in India, and is nearing Rs 100/litre in many parts of the country.

The price of LPG gas cylinder has also increased by Rs 50.

Given this, people are bound to ask – Janab, Aise Kaise?

In 22 November 2013, Narendra Modi, who was a BJP leader then, attacked the Manmohan Singh government over rise in LPG and petrol/diesel prices in the country.