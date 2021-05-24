Watch: Hundreds Flout COVID-19 Rules to Attend Funeral of Horse

On Sunday, hundreds of people from Karnataka's Belagavi district violated COVID-19 restrictions to attend the funeral of a horse. The horse belonged to a local religious organization, and upon its passing, a lot of people gathered to participate in the funeral.

Karnataka is currently under lockdown until June 7, and this gathering at Maradimath has drawn severe flak on Twitter where the video has been uploaded.

In the video, people are seen walking in huge crowds, some even without wearing masks.

Check out the video here: