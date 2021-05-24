Watch: Hundreds Flout COVID-19 Rules to Attend Funeral of Horse
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Sunday, hundreds of people from Karnataka's Belagavi district violated COVID-19 restrictions to attend the funeral of a horse. The horse belonged to a local religious organization, and upon its passing, a lot of people gathered to participate in the funeral.
Karnataka is currently under lockdown until June 7, and this gathering at Maradimath has drawn severe flak on Twitter where the video has been uploaded.
In the video, people are seen walking in huge crowds, some even without wearing masks.
Check out the video here:
A police complaint has also been filed for the same and the village has now been sealed.
"A horse of a local religious organisation in Mastmaradi village died in the morning, following which people of the village took out a funeral procession and cremated the horse. The village has been sealed and an FIR has ben registered. We are conducting RT-PCR tests. This village will remain sealed for next 14 days. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out," Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Belgavi, told NDTV.
Here is how users on Twitter reacted:
Karnatak Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the district administration will look into the matter and appropriate action will be taken.
