Tamil Nadu Couple Gets Married Mid-Flight Amid Lockdown
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Right from getting married in PPE kits to tying the knot in hospitals, Indian couples have gone above and beyond during COVID-19 for their nuptials. Amidst this, Rakesh and Dakshina, a couple from Madurai, Tamil Nadu decided to get married mid-flight as the lockdown in the state continued.
The couple booked a chartered plane on May 23 from Madurai to Bangalore to perform some of the rituals in the plane. They had 130 guests in attendance, and the video has been uploaded on Twitter.
Check it out here:
Tamil Nadu extended its lockdown on May 22 after reporting 36,000 fresh COVID-19 cases amid the surge of the second wave in the country. However, ahead of the complete lockdown, the state also announced a one-day relaxation period where stand-alone shops were allowed to function.
In the video, Rakesh is seen putting a mangalsutra around Dakshina's neck while both of them are wearing wedding garlands.
Since the couple was onboard a SpiceJet flight, the airline has released a statement for the same and said, "A SpiceJet Boeing 737 was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a group of passengers for a joy ride post their wedding. The client was clearly briefed on Covid guidelines to be followed and denied permission for any activity to be performed on-board. Despite repeated requests & reminders, the passengers didn't follow COVID guidelines & the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules"
Published: 24 May 2021,03:19 PM IST