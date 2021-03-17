Watch: Bobby Deol's Quirky Dance Moves Prove That He Is an Umpire

The recent surge in Bobby Deol memes being shared by his fan account have left the internet in splits.
A recent video compilation of some of his dance moves prove that Bobby Deol is an umpire. The video was shared by Twitter user @Bobbywood and featured short clips of the actor dancing in different Bollywood movies. However, all the steps resemble an umpire's signals during a match.
Watch the video here:
The user captioned the video as ‘Lord Bobby as umpire.’
The video received more than 101k views and 8,281 likes.
Twitter users walked down memory lane with the video. Some have also been saying that New Zealand’s umpire Billy Bowden has tough competition now.
Check out some reactions here:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined