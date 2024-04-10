Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Want To Apply': People React to 'Impressive' Salary Being Offered at Momo Shop

Job ad for a momo shop helper offers an impressive salary of Rs. 25,000, leaving people astonished.
An unexpected job advertisement circulating on X has caught the attention of many, thanks to its remarkable offer.

(Photo:X)

An unexpected job advertisement circulating on X has caught the attention of many, thanks to its remarkable offer. Posted by Amrita Singh, the ad highlights a job opening at a nearby momo shop. What's causing the buzz? The advertised salary for a helper or worker position stands at Rs. 25,000, a figure that has left countless individuals astonished.

Take a look at the post:

“Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days,” reads the caption.

In a nation where securing well-paying entry-level positions is often a challenge for job seekers, this offer has truly surprised many. The comments on the post reflect a blend of astonishment and amusement, with numerous individuals expressing disbelief at the momo shop's generous salary package.

One user wrote, "per month nhi likha."

Here are some other reactions:

