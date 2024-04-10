'Want To Apply': People React to 'Impressive' Salary Being Offered at Momo Shop

“Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days,” reads the caption.

In a nation where securing well-paying entry-level positions is often a challenge for job seekers, this offer has truly surprised many. The comments on the post reflect a blend of astonishment and amusement, with numerous individuals expressing disbelief at the momo shop's generous salary package.

One user wrote, "per month nhi likha."