'Want To Apply': People React to 'Impressive' Salary Being Offered at Momo Shop

An unexpected job advertisement circulating on X has caught the attention of many, thanks to its remarkable offer. Posted by Amrita Singh, the ad highlights a job opening at a nearby momo shop. What's causing the buzz? The advertised salary for a helper or worker position stands at Rs. 25,000, a figure that has left countless individuals astonished.
“Damn this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days,” reads the caption.
In a nation where securing well-paying entry-level positions is often a challenge for job seekers, this offer has truly surprised many. The comments on the post reflect a blend of astonishment and amusement, with numerous individuals expressing disbelief at the momo shop's generous salary package.
One user wrote, "per month nhi likha."
