AI Re-imagines Friends’ Characters in Their 'Desi Avatar' & Internet Is Stunned

Friends' characters re-imagined as Indians via midjourney
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Altered by The Quint)
Internet users are currently obsessed with AI art, and it is quite entertaining to watch them use the AI tool so creatively. One of the latest pictures that are going viral on the internet showcases characters from the popular US sitcom Friends donning ethnic Indian clothes.
The artists on Instagram used the AI tool Midjourney to recreate the desi versions of the Friends' characters. The pictures imagine the couples from the show -- Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel and Phoebe-Mike -- having a desi wedding, while Joey donned in a sherwani is presumably a bachelor.
The pictures have gone quite viral and the internet is hooked. Check out their responses:
The artist also shared another series of AI-generated pictures where the individual characters are imagined as Indians. The caption read, "What if friends TV series were shot in India" and the results are quite fun!
