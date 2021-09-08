Viral Video of Cobra Inside Scooter Stuns Netizens

Viral video of cobra inside a scooter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Cobras have a habit of being found in different, unusual places especially during the rainy season. While most of the incidents end up with the cobra being rescued successfully, others end in tragic snake bites that result in death.
In a video posted on Twitter, it is seen how a cobra emerges from the headboard of a scooter, frightening everyone around it. However, a man tames the cobra and traps it inside a plastic container, ensuring everyone around it is safe.
The video has gone viral on Twitter, and netizens have expressed their bewilderment at it, and at the "uncommon method" used to trap it. Watch the shocking video here:
What do you think of this technique?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined