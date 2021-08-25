Cobra Bites Chef 20 Minutes After Its Head Is Cut Off, Kills Him

Chef Peng fan from Foshan, located in the Guangdong province of South China, was making a soup that is prepared from the meat of an Indochinese cobra snake. He first cut the cobra's head, set is aside and started preparing the soup. When he came back for the snake meat and to dispose the head, the cobra bit the chef in its only-head state, killing Chef Peng Fan.

Guests in the restaurant heard a lot of commotion before finding out what happened. By the time the police and the ambulance got there, Chef Peng Fan had already passed away.

It is common for cobras to be reactive for an hour after being beheaded. A policeman also said that this cobra's venom is particularly bad since it contains neurotoxins that can kill or paralyse someone within 30 minutes.