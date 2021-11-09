Video of Jeff Bezos’ Partner With Leonardo Dicaprio Goes Viral, Bezos Responds

Leonardo DiCaprio recently met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez at the LACMA Art and Film Gallery at Los Angeles. A video from this event where the three have interacted has gone viral.

Sánchez is seen talking to Leo while Bezos is listening to them and memers online took the chance to make lighthearted jokes about how she left his hand to talk to Leo. The meme has since gone viral and #LeonardoDiCaprio was also trending on Twitter for quite a while.