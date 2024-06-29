Viral Video: Indian Mom Dries Clothes On Balcony of Dubai Hotel; Netizens React

A video of an Indian mother drying clothes on the balcony of a luxurious Dubai hotel has been going viral on social media. While the video received a positive reaction from some netizens, others criticised the woman's actions.

The video was shared by Pallavi Venkatesh on Instagram, earlier this week, which featured her mother hanging a pair of shorts on the balcony of Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The camera also panned to show another balcony in the same hotel with clothes drying out in the sun.

Sharing the video on social media, Pallavi wrote, "Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis."