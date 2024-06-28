Here Are 10 Burning Questions About Bollywood Celebs Answered by Paps.

advertisement
Who's the one celeb to help someone in need? Here's one question and many more that Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla revealed during an 'Ask Me Anything' on Reddit.
He went on to speak about some of the biggest names in Bollywood and its culture. From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, the photographer talked about everyone under the sun when the eager fans on Reddit asked him some of the questions.
Here's a list of burning questions that you might have had about Bollywood celebrities answered by a Bollywood paparazzo.
If you've ever wondered which celebrity is the hardest to spot, you have your answer now. According to Chawla, King Khan is the most elusive, and for good reason.
The superstar is rarely photographed by paparazzi. How he manages to move around unnoticed, despite the immense fanfare surrounding him, remains a mystery.
There were rumours about celebs calling the paparazzi but pretending to not know them. However, the rumours have finally been put to rest. According to Chawla, it happens often. He said: 'Yes, some time during promotions.'
Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and most of the new generation celebs, as per Chawla are the kindest amongst the Bollywood film fraternity.
If you have ever wondered which Bollywood celebrity gets the most views on social media pages the answer is Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.
Sonu Sood, Shradha Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt seem to be the three celebrities who would help someone in need according to Chawla.
Sara Ali Khan, seems to be the media darling according the Chawla. Calling her a 'favourite.'
There is a lot of interest in celebrity kids, but Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always kept their children out of the public eye. They haven't encouraged fans' curiosity. However, if you've ever wondered who Vamika looks like, the answer is Anushka.
Shah Rukh Khan, to know one's surprise, has taken over 24 hours during his Alibagh birthday party to be spotted.
Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer and Vicky-Katrina are the couples who are most in demand in the entertainment business.
Apparently, every time Priyanka visits India the paparazzi "earn good money."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined