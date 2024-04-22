Viral: Dolly Chaiwala Enjoys Coffee at Burj Khalifa After Serving Bill Gates

Dolly Chaiwala, an internet sensation, visited Dubai and had coffee at the Burj Khalifa. He shared a viral video on Instagram with the caption, "Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye."

In the video, Dolly arrived at the Burj Khalifa in a fancy car and was greeted by officials and influencers. He, along with others, went to the 148th floor, where they enjoyed the view and had coffee and cookies.

Take a look at the video: