The Viral ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ Guy Is Back Ahead of India V Pak World Cup Match

You must have seen Momin Saqib's viral video after India v Pakistan's last World Cup match in 2019 where the latter lost. Saqib, a fan from Pakistan, was caught expressing his shock on camera and repeatedly saying the phrase 'Maaro mujhe maaro' which in no time turned into a hilarious meme.

Now, Saqib, living in London, has released another video ahead of the India v Pakistan match on Sunday.