Viral: Leander Paes Hilariously Reacts To a Child Mistaking Him For ‘Dancer’

Leander Paes reacts hilariously to child mistaking him for dancer.
(Photo Courtesy: X)

When a six-year-old girl mistakenly identified Leander Paes as a 'dancer' instead of a tennis player, her uncle posted a picture from her workbook online. The image quickly went viral, drawing responses from various people, including Leander Paes himself.

“My 6-year-old thinks Tennis legend Leander Paes is a dancer,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

The tennis star noticed the tweet and responded by sharing a snippet from Salman Khan's iconic song "O Oh Jaane Jaana," humorously juxtaposing his own face with Khan's. He added a witty caption, "Confirming the rumors."

Many users took to social media to talk about this hilarious reaction.

One user wrote, "He quit after all those premika ne pyar se reels."

Here are some other reactions:

