Fan Shares His Viral Encounter With MS Dhoni Due To Last-Minute Seat Change
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
During a flight from Mumbai to his hometown Ranchi, former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni made a fan's dream come true. The fan, who had long admired Dhoni, had a heartwarming conversation with the legendary cricketer, who shared insights into life lessons, favorite cuisines, and even his daily routine of dropping his daughter at school.
Touched by the encounter, the fan penned an emotional message, mentioning how he chanced upon this unforgettable experience due to a last-minute seat change.
Take a look:
In no time, the heartfelt Instagram post began making waves on the internet. It garnered over 2,921 likes and several comments.
Check how social media users reacted to this wholesome fan moment:
