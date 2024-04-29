Viral: Couple Have Conversation While Falling Down From a Cliff In TV Serial

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral: Couple Have Conversation While Falling Down From a Cliff In TV Serial

The clip is from an episode of a Hindi television serial called Bhagya Laxmi.
Couple have a conversation while falling off a cliff.

(Photo Courtesy: X Screengrab)

A clip from an 2021 episode of a Hindi television serial called Bhagya Laxmi, has recently gained attention for its inconceivable scene where two people fall from a cliff and engage in a conversation for over a minute, leaving physics behind.

Several netizens were flabbergasted by the video on social media and questioned the show's script writers and director.

In the viral video, a woman falls down from a cliff, followed by a man who quickly catches up to her. The couple then hug as they converse in mid-air before falling into a pond. The scene from the show starred Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

Have a look at it here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X, "Did the go to the centre of earth …or fall from the stratosphere .. it’s impossible to take 2.5 minutes."

Take a look:

Here's how others reacted:

