Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Looks Like Zendaya From Dune': People On Deepika Padukone's New 'Kalki' Poster

'Looks Like Zendaya From Dune': People On Deepika Padukone's New 'Kalki' Poster

Internet abuzz as Deepika Padukone's look in Kalki 2898 AD poster draws comparisons to Zendaya from Dune.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

The makers unveiled the new release date of the sci-fi epic 'Kalki' on Saturday

|

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The makers unveiled the new release date of the sci-fi epic 'Kalki' on Saturday</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, has generated significant buzz as the makers recently revealed its new release date along with a fresh poster.

This promotional material prominently featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Following its unveiling, the poster quickly gained traction on social media platforms, where numerous users drew comparisons between Deepika's appearance and that of Zendaya in Dune.

The poster showcases the stars of the films Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan pose while wearing brown and yellow-hued clothes.

Here's a look at the poster:

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Zendaya and Deepika Padukone.

One user wrote, "Why Deepika's character more look like Zendaya's character from Dune?"

While other users have similar responses.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT