'Looks Like Zendaya From Dune': People On Deepika Padukone's New 'Kalki' Poster

The makers unveiled the new release date of the sci-fi epic 'Kalki' on Saturday
(Photo:X)
The highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, has generated significant buzz as the makers recently revealed its new release date along with a fresh poster.
This promotional material prominently featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Following its unveiling, the poster quickly gained traction on social media platforms, where numerous users drew comparisons between Deepika's appearance and that of Zendaya in Dune.
The poster showcases the stars of the films Prabhas, Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan pose while wearing brown and yellow-hued clothes.
Here's a look at the poster:
Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Zendaya and Deepika Padukone.
One user wrote, "Why Deepika's character more look like Zendaya's character from Dune?"
While other users have similar responses.
