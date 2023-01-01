Pics: From Alia-Ranbir to Malaika-Arjun, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated NYE
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
It's officially 2023! As the new year came knocking, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share moments from their celebrations and festivities. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, here's how these celebs rang in the new year.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate New Year party for their friends and family. Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Rohit Dhawan were some of the prominent celebrities spotted at the party.
Alia Bhatt captioned this adorable picture with, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones"
Malaika Arora shared a joyful picture with Arjun Kapoor as they rang in 2023 with Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, among others.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of him with Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, as they celebrate the new year in Dubai.
Sushmita Sen posted Instagram stories of her and her daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen celebrating NYE at New York City.
Zoya Akhtar strikes a pose with Navya Naveli Nanda as they celebrate the onset of 2023 in Thailand.
Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable picture with daughter, Navya as she joins the festivities.
Kajol rang in the new year with her sibling, Tanisha Mukherjee.
