Viral Clip Shows Emirates' Airbus Turned To A Santa Sleigh Pulled By Reindeers

Garnering 1.1 million likes and 12.8K comments, it's safe to say that Emirates is winning several hearts online.
United Arab Emirates' national airline, Emirates is making headlines...and for the right reasons! On Christmas Eve (24 December), the airline's Instagram handle shared a Christmas message with a video that has taken the internet by storm.

With the caption, "Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates", the clip shows the Emirates Airbus A380 flying into the sky in a Santa hat, being pulled by reindeers.

Garnering 1.1 million likes and 12.8K comments, it's safe to say that the clip is winning several hearts online. While some Instagram users are debating whether the clip is doctored or real (that's how you know the special effects are that good), others are won over by the Christmas cheer.

Here's how netizens reacted:

