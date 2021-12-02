Vir Das Describes SRK as ‘World’s Biggest Star’ to a Clueless Whitney Cummings

Vir Das on Whitney Cummings' Good For You Podcast.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a recent appearance on Whitney Cummings' 'Good For You' podcast, Vir Das was heard talking about Shah Rukh Khan and describing him to the host who, apparently, hadn't even heard of him.
In his praises for Shah Rukh, Vir Das spoke about how he is the biggest not just in terms of money, but also fame, along with everything else. He also said that about 10,000 fans gather near his house every Sunday just to watch him.
As he was saying all this, Whitney Cummings looked up who Shah Rukh Khan was, and obviously, she was impressed.
"Nobody romances a woman like Shah Rukh Khan romances a woman," Vir Das added.
Watch the whole video here:
Recalling incidents where Das would script SRK's jokes for an award function, he revealed how SRK gave the jokes his own twist most of the times and it always ended up being better than Das' original version. He said that this was very unusual because most people who would change his jokes would end up doing them worse, except Shah Rukh Khan.
Vir also spoke about why SRK was so appealing and said that it was because of his charm and his unique story about how he rose from his humble beginnings to become the 'King of the World'.
"I think people relate to that, aspire to that," said Vir Das.
