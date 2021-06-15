Punjab: Villagers Build Area's First Mosque for Muslim Brethren

The most astonishing thing about the incident is that the villagers went out of their way to build this mosque even though only 4 families in the village are actually Muslim.

The Sarpanch of the village, Pala Singh, said, "There was a mosque before Partition in 1947 but its structure turned to ruins with time. We have four Muslim families in the village that chose to stay back and since then, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh families live in harmony in our village. However, all of us wanted that Muslim families too have their place of worship, so it was decided that the mosque will rebuilt on the land where it existed earlier," in a statement to The Indian Express.