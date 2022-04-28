Watch: Woman Cooks Roti on a Car Bonnet in Odisha’s Heat, Goes Viral Online

It's that time of the year again. The scorching heat has made its way back into our lives. There heatwave has been severe in the country and broken several temperature records, with many parts of the country experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius in April alone.

People are finding it increasingly difficult to go out in the open during daylight hours as a result of the extreme heat.

Many people joke that they could cook an entire meal outside in the heat because of the extreme heat, and one person recently did just that. A unique incident from Odisha has caught everyone's attention in the midst of this sweltering weather. A video of a woman from Odisha making rotis on the hood of a car recently went viral, amusing netizens online.