The Goa Electricity Department's Tweets Go Viral After Power Cut

Honestly, whoever manages the Goa Electricity Department's Twitter account should get a raise . They are, without a doubt, the most relatable tweets, and a recent incident proved exactly that.

There had been numerous power outages in Goa as a result of thunderstorms, and someone from The Goa Electricity Department tweeted about the situation. Although it is unclear whether the account was hacked or not, the handle claims that it was not.

Screenshots of tweets that have now been deleted read, “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged (sic)."

When a confused user asked what it meant, the handle's admin went on another rant and wrote, "Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any (sic).”

A picture of this conversation was shared on Twitter. Check it out here: