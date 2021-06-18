Vegetable Vendor's Daughter Dedicates Promotion at MNC to Mother

Priya spoke about her mother and shared that as a child, she would be furious with her mother when she turned up last at her school's parent-teacher meetings. It was only many years later that Priya's mother explained to her that she did it intentionally so as to not embarrass her daughter about the fact that she was a vegetable vendor's daughter.

"I felt terrible for not understanding her and not having the chance to show my friends how proud I am of her. So, here I am, taking this opportunity to show the world that I am a PROUD VEGETABLE VENDOR'S daughter who defied all odds and thrived her way to today," wrote Priya in her post.

She has also mentioned that she is a first-generation learner in the family, and the first girl child in the family to have a master's degree, and the first girl to get campus placed in an Indian MNC.

She even took the opportunity to thank some of her seniors who had believed in her and her capabilities, and for rewarding her for her contributions.

"Thanks to my mom for her constant support and encouragement that I am far better from where my neighbors thought I would be," she added.