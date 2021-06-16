Meet Shabir Hussain Khan, the 'Blood Man of Kashmir'

Khan might be a messiah for the people in Srinagar and for all the people whose lives he has helped save, but his own life is riddled with hardships. He lives with his brother, adopted daughter, and ailing mother and works as a manual labourer.

"I was a papier-mache artist but no one buys papier-mache products now, so I had to look for something else to make a living," he said.

Between his family responsibilities and looking after his ailing mother, he admits that he sometimes feels "crushed" by poverty. "Particularly when you have given so much to the society and when you are in need, no one [offers] help. It is not a joke to give your blood. It requires a lot of motivation, persistence and dedication," he added.