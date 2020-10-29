US Senators Mispronounce Sundar Pichai's Name, Twitter Is Furious

Facebook, Twitter and Google CEOs were questioned by a panel of US senators at the Section 230 hearing. Quint NEON US Senators Mispronounce Sundar Pichai's Name, Twitter Is Furious | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) Social Buzz Facebook, Twitter and Google CEOs were questioned by a panel of US senators at the Section 230 hearing.

On 28 October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai were questioned by a panel of US Democrat and Republic senators at the Section 230 hearing. Although the key agenda included hate speech, election disinformation and moderation of content on the respective platforms, the thing that stood out was the mispronunciation of Sundar Pichai's name.

When you have CEOs of the world's most biggest and most influential tech companies standing in front of you, the least you would expect from the panel is to get their name pronunciations right. However, the senators seemed to have put no effort and continued mispronouncing Pichai's name. The senators kept juggling between 'pick-eye' and 'pee-chay.'

Many social media users found this lack of effort to be disrespectful and even racist.