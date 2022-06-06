'I’m in Serious Relationship With My Car’, Says 37-Year-Old US Man

Nathaniel is in a relationship with his car, Chase
(Picture Courtesy: TLC)
Nathaniel a 37-year-old man from Arkansas, US – is in a committed relationship with his car – a 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo called 'Chase'. Yes, as bizarre as it sounds, we're not making this up! In fact this strange addiction is called 'Objectophillia' – a form of sexual or romantic attraction towards inanimate objects.
He first declared his love for Chase publicly when he was featured in a TLC series called, My Strange Addictions in 2012 and as the clips resurfaced he's going viral again.
Nathaniel was obsessed with cars since he was a teenager and used to build model cars, but never took it too seriously. He even dated a few women but, when he first saw Chase at a car dealership, he claims that 'It was love at first sight'. Since then he has been in love with Chase, they go out on dates, celebrate anniversary and they even share a favorite song, Can't fight this feeling by REO Speedwagon.
Nathaniel is in a relationship with his car, Chase
However Nathaniel's love for Chase extends beyond just songs and dates, he confessed that he has sexual relationships with Chase.
Nathaniel and Chase share a sexual relationship.
Of course not everyone receives this information well so Nathaniel would often keep his relationship secret untill he decided to feature in the TLC documentary. He said, "If everybody found out I'd be worried that it may affect my job but I love him to death, I wouldn't trade him for the world."
Since the documentary came out in 2012, there has been no statement from Nathaniel and it is unclear if they are still in a relationship.
(With inputs from Scoopwhoop, New York Post and Mirror.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)