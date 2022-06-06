Cat Graduates With Owner for Attending Every Zoom Lecture With Her

Francesca Bourdier and her cat, Suki, were seen wearing matching graduation gowns.
Francesca Bourdier with her cat, Suki. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@francescabourdier)

Francesca Bourdier, a graduate student at the University of Texas recently posted a picture with her cat. In the photo, the two are seen wearing their convocation gowns and posing together. Bourdier's university had congratulated her cat, Suki, for attending every lecture with her.

"Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together 😂😂," wrote Francesca in her Instagram post.

This adorable moment has gone viral on Instagram, and many users have congratulated the duo. Check out some reactions here:

Published: 06 Jun 2022,01:06 PM IST
