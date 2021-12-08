After Rejection, UP Man Puts Sindoor in Bride’s Maang in Front of Groom

UP man puts sindoor in bride's maang at her wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If you think you know what toxic masculinity is, here's a refresher. A man from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was seen gatecrashing the wedding of the girl who rejected him. What followed after is nothing short of a dramatic Bollywood film gone wrong.
Just as the bride and groom put the garlands around each other, the man made his way on the stage and put sindoor in her mang. The video shows how other relatives were trying to stop the man. Watch it here:
The man was apparently courting the bride and had gone out of town for a while. In the meantime, her marriage got fixed with another man by her family, and this did not sit well with him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)