Twitter Applauds as UP Cop Buys Shoes for Barefoot Woman 

A recent post on the official Twitter handle of Mainpuri Police, Uttar Pradesh has gained quite a lot of appreciation. It's about Ekta Singh, a cop in-charge who is seen buying new shoes for a barefoot woman out of her own pocket. Considering how severely the temperatures drop in the northern part of the country at this time of the year, gestures like these are exactly what most people need. Here is the official post by the Twitter handle of Mainpuri Police.

"District - Mainpuri women station in-charge commendable initiative, in the winter without seeing footwear, walking around without the shoes of the police station in-charge Ekta Singh's sweaty heart, buy the old lady with her money and wear shoes."