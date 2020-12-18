Artist Dedicates Punjabi Version of 'Bella Ciao' To Farmers

In order to express solidarity with the ongoing Farmers' Protest, an Indian artist has created a Punjabi rendition of the popular Money Heist song 'Bella Ciao'.

Taking to YouTube, Poojan Sahil shared a video titled 'Bella Ciao - Punjabi | Farm Laws Wapas Jao | #FarmersProtest'

The description of the video reads, "This is NOT a translation of the original Bella Ciao but just a rendition of it in Punjabi. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and across India are Protesting against the Farm Laws at the Delhi Border. This song is in solidarity with them."

The video features visuals from the ongoing protests along with translated lyrics in English (the song is in Punjabi) on the screen.