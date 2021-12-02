Woman Sues Mother’s Doctor for Allowing Her to Be Born, Wins Millions

Evie Toombes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@evie.toombes)
UK-based Evie Toombes just won a case against her mother's doctor for allowing her to be born. The court allowed Toombes to receive a huge payout in the millions because of her mother's doctor's negligence which resulted in her birth. Evie suffers from spinal bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord of an individual aren't formed properly at birth.
She took Dr Philip Mitchell to court over his wrong advise to her mother. According to Evie, if Dr Mitchell had advised her mother to take follic acid supplements during her pregnancy to minimize the risk of spinal bifida, her mother might have avoided continuing with the pregnancy.
The judge ruled in Evie's favour and spoke about how if Dr Mitchell had provided her mother with the correct advice, "she would have delayed attempts to conceive."
This would lead to the birth of a healthy child and Evie would not have been born with this condition.
Evie is known to document her journey and the details of her condition on her Instagram page. Here, she shares everything she goes through as part of her treatment.
"I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid," said Evie's mother in court. Evie's lawyers have said that the final sum of the settlement has not been calculated yet, but it will likely be a huge number because of the severity of the case.
(With inputs from New York Post).
