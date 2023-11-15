Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UK PM Rishi Sunak & Family Celebrate Diwali With Bhajan at a Southampton Temple

UK PM Rishi Sunak & Family Celebrate Diwali With Bhajan at a Southampton Temple

A video of UK PM Rishi Sunak celebrating Diwali with his family went viral on social media.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

UK PM Rishi Sunak & family celebrate Diwali with bhajan at Southampton temple.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UK PM Rishi Sunak &amp; family celebrate Diwali with bhajan at Southampton temple.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined the Diwali celebrations at a temple in Southampton with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka on 12 November.

In a viral video that recently surfaced on the internet, Sunak, along with his family, could be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor, singing the popular bhajan (devotional song) 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' at the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Radcliffe Road.

Also ReadDavid Cameron's Return a Sign of Rishi Sunak's Desperation Ahead of 2024 Polls?

Sunak's parents Yashvir and Usha Sunak were also spotted in the video. Have a look at it here:

Speaking about his memories associated with the temple, Sunak shared with the BBC, "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place the values my parents raised me with were reinforced – the importance of family, faith and service, education, and hard work. Looking around, I’m inspired; there is a whole new generation raised with those same values."

Sunak became the first person of Indian-origin to become the UK Prime Minister when he assumed office in October last year from Liz Truss. He is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murty.

Also ReadRishi Sunak Fires UK Home Secy Suella Braverman: Who Is She? Why Was She Sacked?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT