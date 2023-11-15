UK PM Rishi Sunak & Family Celebrate Diwali With Bhajan at a Southampton Temple

Speaking about his memories associated with the temple, Sunak shared with the BBC, "I have so many happy memories of my time here as a kid. This was the place the values my parents raised me with were reinforced – the importance of family, faith and service, education, and hard work. Looking around, I’m inspired; there is a whole new generation raised with those same values."

Sunak became the first person of Indian-origin to become the UK Prime Minister when he assumed office in October last year from Liz Truss. He is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murty.