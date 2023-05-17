We Gave A Bollywood Spin To The Viral 'Villain Vs Real Villain' Trend On Twitter
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The latest thing to take Twitter by storm is a fun trend where social media users are sharing who the "real" villain of their beloved films and TV shows are, as opposed to the intended antagonist.
With scores of netizens joining in, no character is safe - as social media users are finding creative (and often, hilarious) reasons to brand popularly loved characters as "villains".
So we thought, why not give this a Bollywood twist?
From Sholay to Rang De Basanti, here are 5 Bollywood films and their intended versus real villains:
Of course, Ajay (a.k.a. Vicky is the anti-hero; but the real villain is the domestic help, Babulal. Had it not been for him, Seema would have been alive and Vicky would've been caught sooner.
Sure, Gabbar from 'Sholay' is an iconic villain; but Thakur is the man behind all the chaos. He not only failed to catch Gabbar and endangered the entire village, but also sabotaged Jai's chances with Radha.
How did we miss how big of a villain Sanju was? Not only did he steal the money his father had saved up for his brother's new cycle but also ruined his brother's career as a cyclist. What's more? He even won the race his brother had been training for all his life!
While Mr Saxena was the intended villain, Sonia was no less. She single-handedly got Rohit killed, uprooted his doppelganger's life in New Zealand and endangered his safety, as well...Like father, like daughter?
While Laxman Panday was the face of corruption and everything else that is wrong with the country, the real villain has got to be Sue McKinley. Had she not travelled all the way to India for her documentary, several lives would have been saved!
