‘Udaan’ In 2023: Watch Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha’s Hilarious Viral Video

In a heartwarming reunion, actors Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha from Vikramaditya Motwane’s acclaimed debut film, Udaan, marked its 13th anniversary with a delightful video on Instagram. The video captures a playful encounter between the reel-life father-son duo, Bhairav and Rohan, as they meet years later.

In Udaan, Ronit Roy portrayed the role of an abusive father, Bhairav Singh, to Rajat Barmecha's character, Rohan, who faces expulsion from boarding school and is forced to live with his father. Now, 13 years after the film's release, the actors came together to offer a much light-hearted alternate ending.