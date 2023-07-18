‘Udaan’ In 2023: Watch Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha’s Hilarious Viral Video
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
In a heartwarming reunion, actors Ronit Roy and Rajat Barmecha from Vikramaditya Motwane’s acclaimed debut film, Udaan, marked its 13th anniversary with a delightful video on Instagram. The video captures a playful encounter between the reel-life father-son duo, Bhairav and Rohan, as they meet years later.
In Udaan, Ronit Roy portrayed the role of an abusive father, Bhairav Singh, to Rajat Barmecha's character, Rohan, who faces expulsion from boarding school and is forced to live with his father. Now, 13 years after the film's release, the actors came together to offer a much light-hearted alternate ending.
Take a look:
The video opens with a moment of nostalgia as they ride a bicycle, just like they did on the Udaan set. Then, it takes a humorous turn when Ronit's character hilariously questions Rohan's grown beard, to which he replies with a smile, "Girls find it sexy." Ronit playfully responds with his famous line from the film, "disgraceful."
The clip, shared as a collaboration between the two actors, has garnered waves of social media attention. Standing at 243K views, it’s safe to say that the video has gone viral.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to this delightful reunion:
