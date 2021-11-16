Watch: ‘Two Indias’ by Vir Das Illustrates the Country’s Duality

Vir Das performs 'Two Indias' at John F Kennedy Center for the performing arts.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@virdas)
Comedian Vir Das recently performed at the Kennedy Center and at the end of his show, he narrated a poem called 'Two Indias' where he spoke of the two different countries he lives in. Right from COVID-19 to the price of petrol and the communism that has gripped the country, Das covers it all in his six-minute performance.
Some of the lines from the performance there:
"I come from an India where children in masks hold hands with each other and yet, I come from an India where leaders hug each other without masks/ I come from an India where we claim to be divided over Bollywood on Twitter and yet are united by Bollywood in the darkness of a theatre
"I come from an India where we bleed blue every time we play green but every time we lose to green we turn orange all of a sudden / I come from an India where out music is Bohot Hard but our sentiments are bohot soft / I come from an India that is going to watch this and say 'This isn't comedy. Where's the goddamn joke?' and yet I come from an India that will watch this and know there is a gigantic joke, it just isn't funny."
Users have loved how Das portrayed the political and religious conundrum India is in and have shown their appreciation for the same.
What did you think of this performance?
