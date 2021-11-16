Watch: ‘Two Indias’ by Vir Das Illustrates the Country’s Duality

Comedian Vir Das recently performed at the Kennedy Center and at the end of his show, he narrated a poem called 'Two Indias' where he spoke of the two different countries he lives in. Right from COVID-19 to the price of petrol and the communism that has gripped the country, Das covers it all in his six-minute performance.

Some of the lines from the performance there:

"I come from an India where children in masks hold hands with each other and yet, I come from an India where leaders hug each other without masks/ I come from an India where we claim to be divided over Bollywood on Twitter and yet are united by Bollywood in the darkness of a theatre