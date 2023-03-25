Twitter War Sparked Over Tweet Claiming That Paneer Is Better Than Chicken
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Yet again, a single tweet has led to a full-blown Desi Twitter battle!
A Twitter user posted a controversial claim that paneer is better than chicken, obviously enraging scores of non-vegetarians!
The now-viral tweet also has a picture attached to it, of a meal comprising of chapati, paneer, ketchup and chai.
Take a look:
Since the tweet was posted a few days ago, it has garnered over 7.2 lakh views, with over 2.5K likes.
While non-vegetarians are appalled at paneer being pitted above chicken, most foodies are also unnerved by the meal including ketchup and chai.
Here are some hilarious reactions by netizens:
