Netizens Cannot Get Over How This Juice Seller Promotes His YouTube Channel

Move over traditional advertising methods, because this Bengaluru juice seller has a unique strategy to promote his YouTube channel that's leaving netizens in stitches.

Not only does this creative vendor have a thriving YouTube channel with over 2,000 subscribers but he has also found a way to catch people's attention while quenching their thirst. His secret? Promoting the QR code to his channel!

A Twitter user shared a picture of the vendor and his stall with the tweet, "Yesterday, I had fresh juice from this vendor in Bellandur. What stood out was that he had a “YouTube” channel (with 2k subscribers!) along with common barcodes.

And he was promoting it - visit my channel! This is peak creator economy and ofc @peakbengaluru"

Take a look: