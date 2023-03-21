Netizens Cannot Get Over How This Juice Seller Promotes His YouTube Channel
Move over traditional advertising methods, because this Bengaluru juice seller has a unique strategy to promote his YouTube channel that's leaving netizens in stitches.
Not only does this creative vendor have a thriving YouTube channel with over 2,000 subscribers but he has also found a way to catch people's attention while quenching their thirst. His secret? Promoting the QR code to his channel!
A Twitter user shared a picture of the vendor and his stall with the tweet, "Yesterday, I had fresh juice from this vendor in Bellandur. What stood out was that he had a “YouTube” channel (with 2k subscribers!) along with common barcodes.
And he was promoting it - visit my channel! This is peak creator economy and ofc @peakbengaluru"
Take a look:
In no time, the tweet garnered several reactions and went somewhat viral. Since posting, over 104.1K eyeballs have been grabbed by the tweet with over 930 likes.
Several netizens even recognized the seller and praised his enterprising spirit, while others shared similar accounts of daily wage earners promoting their YouTube channels.
A Twitter user wrote, "He used to offer a 10% discount if you subscribed. Not sure why he removed it."
While another shared, "Was travelling by an auto recently and the auto driver who was a tailor pre covid had a YouTube channel . This youtube channel of his was about tailoring designs and styling with around 20k followers"
Check how others are reacting here:
