‘Is This News?’: Twitter Asks as Aaj Tak Reports What Aryan Khan Ate in Custody

Twitter is unamused by Aaj Tak's video on Aryan Khan's arrest.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
With every new controversial incident, the Indian media lowers the standards of reporting and journalism, and at this point, we don't even know why we are surprised anymore.
Adding to the list is Aaj Tak, whose new video about the "details" or Aryan Khan's custody is going viral online for all the wrong reasons.
In a recnet video shared on their social media, it is seen how a caricature of Aryan Khan is seen eating, sleeping in the bed, and talking to Shah Rukh Khan on the phone, all while tears are streaming down his face. A voiceover narrates how Aryan Khan is eating food from the mess, is seen getting "emotional" on numerous occasions, and a series of inside news.
This video, portrayed as a breakdown of his 72 hours in custody is anything but useful or relevant to the people, and netizens made sure to point that out. A lot of them called out the blatant sensationalism shown in the video and talked about how nobody cared about information like this.
Watch the full video here along with the reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)