Twitterati Lobbies for Suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Account

After countless Twitter battles between actor Kangana Ranaut and the Twitterati, a trend to suspend her account is now gaining ground. This has happened in reaction to Ranaut’s tweet on the Amazon Prime Video show Tandav, where she blatantly called for violence. She deleted the tweet later but was called out by Team Saath which is an organisation that prevents online abuse, trolling and harassment. Some reacted by asking for a similar action by Twitter India, citing Twitter’s suspension of Donald Trump’s account for hate-speech.

Check out some of the responses here: